Broadsheet probe reveals all institutions except NAB refused to cooperate

The Broadsheet commission’s report shows in its findings that all institutions except for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) resisted cooperating with the investigation.

The commission was headed by Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Shaikh and formed after the revelations made by the Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi. In its investigation, it found that Broadsheet’s records were missing from “nearly everywhere”, including the Pakistan mission in London.

Interestingly, the report stated that Justice (r) Saeed did not deem it necessary to record Tariq Fawad – a Lahore textile trader who was able to convince the then NAB chairman General (r) Amjad that he could help Pakistan bring back the “looted wealth” from overseas – and Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi’s statements.

The report also pointed out that institutions did not show proper awareness of international laws and there were numerous incidents wherein the institutions attempted to make records disappear.

The report states that Moussavi levelled allegations against certain individuals but probing this matter did not fall under the terms of reference defined for the commission. It added that the government may probe the Broadsheet CEO’s allegations if it wishes to.

The federal cabinet earlier on Thursday decided to make the Broadsheet inquiry commission report public, sources said.

The federal cabinet meeting was presided over by prime minister through a video link. PM Imran khan and the cabinet members were briefed during the meeting on the inquiry report complied by Justice retired Azmat Saeed Shaikh in the Broadsheet saga.

“Broadsheet saga report should be made public,” PM Imran was quoted as saying during the meeting.

On March 22, PM House had received the Broadsheet inquiry commission report.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet commission recommends de-sealing Swiss cases record

The Broadsheet inquiry commission in its report recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of NAB. The inquiry commission recommended de-seal the record of the cases.