NATIONAL

Afganistan welcomes Pakistan-India detente

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan welcomed recent peace overtures between Pakistan and India and said it believes a peaceful neighbourhood will augur well for the war-torn country’s stability and prosperity.

Talking to ANI, a Reuters‘ partner, Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said: “70 per cent of Afghanistan trade with Pakistan happens through Wagah Attari border. If India-Pakistan relations are good, it will benefit Afghanistan and region.”

“We [the trio] can cooperate in projects like [Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India] TAPI gas pipeline, Chabahar Port, and it will bring economic prosperity for the [South Asian] region.”

“We want a peaceful neighbourhood where prosperity, tranquillity exist. Nobody benefits from insecurity and instability. We welcome developments that have a larger and positive impact on the security of the broader region,” Mamundzay added.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a sign of easing tensions, responded to a recent peace gesture from his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, writing in a letter to him that Islamabad also desires peaceful relations with New Delhi.

Officials said Khan, in the letter, called for the resolution of the dispute over the Kashmir region and all other outstanding issues between the two sides.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” the prime minister wrote.

The developments represent a thawing in bilateral ties, which have been frozen since a 2019 suicide bombing in Indian-occupied Kashmir blamed on Pakistan and India’s decision later that year to strip the disputed region’s autonomous status in order to bind it closer to India.

But over the past few weeks, the two governments have made tentative efforts to re-engage and calm the borders as they struggle to extricate their countries from the worst economic downturn ever amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

About a month after the armies of Pakistan and India agreed to observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), Bloomberg revealed the months-long talks that preceded the landmark announcement were brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cease-fire, the report which cited sources said, is only the beginning of a larger roadmap to forge a lasting peace between the arch-rival neighbours.

The next step in the process involves both sides reinstating high commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, who were pulled in August 2019 after Pakistan protested India’s move to revoke the semi-autonomous status of occupied Kashmir.

The reinstatement of the envoys will be followed by the hard part: Talks on resuming trade and a lasting resolution on Kashmir.

Previous articleAustralia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan receives third tranche of IMF loan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that it had received the third tranche of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6 billion dollar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal minister responds to social media backlash over son’s driving

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur spoke out against the people who were lambasting him on social media after...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran approves ‘historic ‘development package for GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a major economic package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), fulfilling the promise made before elections in...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS meets four foreign envoys

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met envoys from China, European Union, Denmark, and Canada on Tuesday, reported the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
HEADLINES

Construction of GOR-VI on the land of SOS Village revealed

LAHORE: The management of SOS Village has revealed that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has started constructing government residences (GOR VI) on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

3rd Covid-19 wave takes toll on Asia-Pacific

KARACHI: Amid ramped up vaccinations across the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a third wave of the virus has already taken a toll on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.