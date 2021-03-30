HEADLINES

Regional peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute, Imran tells Modi

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to a letter of Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reminding him that durable peace and stability in the South Asian region is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

This is the first official exchange of goodwill letters between the two chief executives of the two arch-rival states who have fought almost four wars on the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir left over by history since the partition of the subcontinent in the year 1947.

This exchange follows reports of back-channel talks between the two countries which was welcomed by China. A spokesman of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, on Monday said that China welcomed the recent positive interactions between Pakistan and India and said that it was ready to work with Pakistan to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.

Thanking the Indian prime minister for his goodwill letter in which Narendra Modi had conveyed greetings to the Pakistanis on Pakistan Day, observed on March 23, PM Imran stated that the people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”

He maintained that the creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the premier wrote in the letter dated March 29, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran further stated that the people of Pakistan commemorate Pakistan Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of their founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realise their full potential.

Previous articleLHC sets aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz absconder
Next articlePakistan’s rising housing crunch devours fertile land
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

  2. Sheep head cries for water from Kashmiri virgins till it’s head is being separated and after beheading also torso will gasp for water if any? IK’s torso is programmed for gulping kwords!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Federal minister responds to social media backlash over son’s driving

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur spoke out against the people who were lambasting him on social media after...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran approves ‘historic ‘development package for GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a major economic package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), fulfilling the promise made before elections in...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS meets four foreign envoys

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met envoys from China, European Union, Denmark, and Canada on Tuesday, reported the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
HEADLINES

Construction of GOR-VI on the land of SOS Village revealed

LAHORE: The management of SOS Village has revealed that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has started constructing government residences (GOR VI) on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghanistan’s future will be decided at negotiation table: Taliban

MOSCOW/KABUL: Following United States President Joe Biden's suggestions about a possible delay in the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan under the Doha agreement, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

3rd Covid-19 wave takes toll on Asia-Pacific

KARACHI: Amid ramped up vaccinations across the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a third wave of the virus has already taken a toll on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Green and safe Pakitan

I just want to draw the attention of public and the health authorities towards the problem of pollution in our country. Pakistan has been...

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Depression and other mental issues

How can we be silent?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.