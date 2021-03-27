PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was released on bail granted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases on Saturday after spending two months in jail.

Sheikh had been ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

After his release, the PTI leader said he would first go to the jail to meet four of his workers.

It may be recalled that Haleem Adil was arrested on February 16 for bringing weapons to the by-elections in Karachi and for interfering with an operation against encroachments.

The case related to the PS 88 by-elections was registered over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers. Anti-terror and other provisions were included.

The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.