Sports

India win ODI series opener after Krishna and Thakur derail England

The remaining two matches are scheduled on Friday and Sunday, both in Pune

By Agencies

PUNE: Debutant Prasidh Krishna and fellow seamer Shardul Thakur combined to derail England’s chase and bowl India to a 66-run victory in the one-day series opener in Pune on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan made 98 but it was the blistering unbroken century-plus partnership between KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya which helped India to a strong 317-5.

Jonny Bairstow led England’s robust reply with an incendiary 94 before the wheels came off their chase and the tourists folded for 251 in 42.1 overs.

India fielded the Pandya brothers — Krunal and Hardik — while England had the Curran siblings — Sam and Tom — in their playing XI.

Put into bat, India got off to a steady start with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma raising 64 runs.

Playing his first ODI since his man-of-the-match performance in the final of the 2019 World Cup, Ben Stokes dismissed Rohit to break the blossoming partnership.

Dhawan combined with Virat Kohli (56) in a century-plus stand before Wood returned to dismiss the India captain and Shreyas Iyer in his successive overs.

Stokes dismissed Dhawan for 98 and the 300-mark looked beyond India when they slumped to 205-5 in the 41st over.

Rahul, who made 62 not out, and Krunal launched a spectacular late assault as India plundered 112 runs off the last 10 overs.

Krunal raced to a 26-ball fifty, the fastest by an ODI debutant, with his audacious strokemaking and finished 58 not out.

England got off to a flying start with Bairstow combining with Jason Roy (46) in a free-flowing 135-run opening stand.

Debutant Krishna (4-54) finally ended the stand, dismissing Roy and Ben Stokes, who made one, in his successive overs.

Eoin Morgan (22) came out to bat with four stitches in his right hand having split his webbing earlier while fielding.

The England captain could have been dismissed for a first-ball duck off Krishna but counterpart Kohli dropped him in the slip.

Bairstow smashed seven sixes in his 66-ball blitz but Thakur turned the match on its head with three quick strikes that also included the wickets of Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Cruising at 135 for no loss, England slumped to 176-5 and could not recover from there.

The remaining two matches are scheduled on Friday and Sunday, both in Pune.

Previous articleRoach strikes but Sri Lanka battle back in first Test
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Roach strikes but Sri Lanka battle back in first Test

ANTIGUA: West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach struck early to remove Dimuth Karunaratne in just the fifth over of Sri Lanka's second innings but the...
Read more
Sports

Kohli to reinvent himself as T20 opener with World Cup on mind

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli plans to reinvent himself as a T20 opener with an eye on the 20-overs World Cup at home later this year,...
Read more
Sports

Najibullah Zadran, bowlers drive Afghanistan to series sweep

Asghar Afghan became the most successful men's T20I captain of all time, surpassing MS Dhoni, as Afghanistan recorded their 42nd win under him in...
Read more
Sports

India seal series 3-2 after 36-run victory against England

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known...
Read more
Sports

Sharjeel is beneficial for national team: Babar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that batsman Sharjeel Khan, being in form, will be a winning addition to the national side. In a virtual...
Read more
Sports

Nabi helps Afghanistan seal T20I series win over Zimbabwe

ABU DHABI: Aggressive batting from Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi and three wickets from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Blast outside Levies office leaves 4 dead, 13 injured in Chaman

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others got injured in an explosion outside the Levies headquarters in Chaman on...

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

=INDIA-PAKISTAN-KASHMIR-UNREST

Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.