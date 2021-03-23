NATIONAL

Biden congratulates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day, underscores furthering partnership

By INP
WILMINGTON, DE - SEPTEMBER 24: Democratic candidate for president, former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks about the DNI Whistleblower Report as well as President Trumps ongoing abuse of power at the Hotel DuPont on September 24, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st Pakistan Day, wherein the latter promised to further strengthen the partnership with Pakistan.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said Monday on Twitter.

Earlier, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”

US President Joe Biden, in his message, expressed his resolve to strengthen partnership with Pakistan in future.

“We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change,” said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi sent on Pakistan Day.

Joe Biden said that the Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

Pakistan is observing the 81st Pakistan Day across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and eradication of Covid-19.

Pakistan Day is held to commemorate the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ passed on March 23, 1940, that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defence Minister Lloyd J Austin had held a telephonic conversation on Monday.

The US defence minister had underscored Washington’s commitment to forging better relations with Islamabad. Austin also thanked the army chief for Pakistan’s continued support for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Previous articlePML-N finalises strategy ahead of Maryam’s appearance before NAB
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PML-N finalises strategy ahead of Maryam’s appearance before NAB

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised its strategy ahead of party Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the investigators of the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab health department revises restrictions regarding Covid-19

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday issued an update to the restrictions that would be applied to cities within the province...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fear is not part of Asif Ali Zardari’s personality, says PPP leader

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that fear was not a part of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's personality, adding that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opp resorting to attacks instead of answering the law, says Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that a mindset that thinks of law as subservient to it is not doing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leader contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Javed Abbasi on Tuesday contracted Covid-19. After experiencing symptoms for two days, I tested for Covid-19...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protests block Rawalpindi’s airport road after murder of minor

Rawalpindi's airport road was blocked on Tuesday following the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, wherein the protests attempted to break into...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a...

Opp resorting to attacks instead of answering the law, says Faraz

PML-N leader contracts coronavirus

Protests block Rawalpindi’s airport road after murder of minor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.