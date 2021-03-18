Pakistan condemns Niger attacks that killed 58

NIAMEY: Pakistan on Thursday condemned a militant attack in a convoy and a village in Niger that killed at least 58 people.

Monday’s attacks occurred in the Tillabery region which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso and has seen increasingly deadly attacks by militants active across the region with links to the so-called Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in [the] Tillaberi region of [the] Republic of Niger that resulted in [the] loss of so many precious lives,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement. #Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in #Tillaberi region of #Niger that resulted in loss of so many precious lives. We extend deepest sympathies & condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," it added. The attacks echoed a January massacre that left 100 people dead in two villages also in the Tillaberi region that hadn't been claimed by any extremist group or militia.