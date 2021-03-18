NAB summons Maryam in land allotment case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz in connection with its investigation into illegal acquirement of hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include in Sharifs’ Jati Umra estate.

She is also scheduled to appear before the dirty money watchdog in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) reference on the same day.

The CSM case accuses Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the mills. It alleges she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

In the latest summons, the agency directed Maryam to bring along the required documents.

“The Sharif family got thousands of kanals of land adjacent to its Jati Umra residence declared residential area in 2014 and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema played an important role in this respect,” the reference states.

Noorul Amin Mengal, former Lahore DCO, a post now abolished, has also been included in the investigation, reports said.

NAB has nominated Nawaz, his brother Shahbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam as prime suspects in the case. Shahbaz’s son Suleman, who is absconding in the United Kingdom, and other family members are among the 16 suspects in this case.

Maryam has been on bail in the CSM case since November 2019. Nawaz has been in London since November 2019, for his medical treatment after securing bail in the CSM and Al-Azizia Mills corruption cases, in which he was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison.