PM directs to adopt zero-tolerance policy against land mafia

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial authorities to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against land mafia in Punjab.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani and high officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed measures being taken for curbing the land mafia in the province.

Prime Minister Imran, while ordering the IGP and the chief secretary to launch an operation against land grabbers across the province, said that the land mafia has become a menace to the society.

The premier also directed the use of administrative machinery to keep a check on hoarders which deserve no leniency.

PM Imran was presented a report on the actions taken against illegal housing societies.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran and briefed him about the provincial administrative affairs and progress of development projects in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the premier said that the government is pursuing the policy of indiscriminate accountability and the supremacy of the constitution and law. He was talking to a delegation of office-bearers of various organizations of lawyers led by Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais.

The prime minister said that the legal fraternity has a vital role in dispensation of justice.

Members of Pakistan Bar Council Shafqat Mehmood and Ishtiaq Khan, Punjab Bar Council Executive Committee Chairman Sardar Abdul Basit and Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan, Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Zahid Mehmood Raja, High Court Bar Association (Multan) President Syed Riaz-ul-Hassan Gilani and High Court Bar Association (Rawalpind) President Sardar Abdul Razzak were part of the delegation.