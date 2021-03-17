NATIONAL

Pakistan urges mobilisation of funding for poor nations

'Today, every nation is struggling to recover from the worst health, economic and humanitarian crisis in a century, induced by the Covid-19 pandemic,' Akram told UN members

By APP

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations and president of its Economic and Social Council Munir Akram has underscored the need for the international community to mobilise the financing required to enable the developing countries to build back better from the devastation inflicted by the coronavirus.

“Today, every nation is struggling to recover from the worst health, economic and humanitarian crisis in a century, induced by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Akram said at a meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development.

In this regard, he called for equality in the distribution of and access to the Covid-19 vaccine, making it available to each and everyone — rich or poor — as soon as possible. “Else,” he warned, “the virus will roam and return.”

While all countries have been adversely affected by the pandemic, the Latin American and Caribbean countries have recorded the sharpest economic contraction of 7.7 percent, with exports falling by 13 percent and 2.7 million firms, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, having closed down amid the region’s rising debt.

In UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and in other forums, Akram said, there was an emerging agreement on a number of actions that need to be taken.

Citing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for debt relief in April last, he welcomed the temporary suspension of debt by the G20 that brought “breathing space” to the developing countries, while also calling for its expansion.

The developing countries, which need about US$4.2 trillion for Covid-19 recovery and Sustainable Development Goals’ achievement, do not have access to the reserve currencies to create additional liquidity, he said.

The creation of new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and redistribution of un-utilised quotas from richer to the developing countries, will be critical to providing that liquidity, Ambassador Akram said, adding that Prime Minister Khan had proposed the creation of 500 billion SDRs.

Akram also proposed mobilisation of significantly larger concessional finance for the poorest countries.

He also called for a halt in the illicit flow of trillions of dollars out of the poorer countries to tax “havens”. “Stolen assets should be returned expeditiously and unconditionally,” he said.

He stressed the need for advanced countries to fulfill their pledge to mobilize $100 billion annually as climate finance for building back better and transition to a sustainable global economy and keeping global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius.

Akram told Latin American leaders that he had proposed the creation of a public-private facility for sustainable Infrastructure Investment under the auspices of the United Nations to help developing countries bridge the existing sustainable infrastructure investment gap.

“We must build equitable trade, taxation, and technology regimes and enable the developing countries to unshackle the potential of their peoples for sustainable production and consumption,” he added.

Previous articleImran inaugurates security dialogue
Next articleNAB summons Maryam on March 26 in CSM case
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

SC orders SHC to review Durrani’s bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Sindh High Court (SHC) to review the post-arrest bail it granted to Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons Maryam on March 26 in CSM case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CMS) case. Reports...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran inaugurates security dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, a first-of-its-kind security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, ISI chief laud air chief’s contribution in making PAF second to none

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have thanked Air Chief Marshal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean embassy showcases cultural costumes

ISLAMABAD: With an ambition to showcase the rich cultural heritage for the Pakistani people, the embassy of the Republic of Korea held an exhibition of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAPHDA proposes escrow account for routing payment for the low-cost housing unit

The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) has proposed an escrow account for routing all transfers and payments, including the payment of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers

NIAMEY: Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people...

Court says Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

India’s coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

Merkel’s party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.