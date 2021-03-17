Imran stresses inclusive national security approach to meet emerging challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, a first-of-its-kind security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s new strategic direction in line with his vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world. Quoting National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, who conceived the portal, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the aim of the initiative is to “bridge the gap between intellectuals and policymakers”. “The aim of the portal is to bridge the gap between intellectuals and policy makers”, said SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning @YusufMoeed who has conceived the portal. #IslamabadDialogue — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 17, 2021 The conference will seek to build a “comprehensive security framework that will enable the country to unfold its untapped potential in becoming a hub of global and regional development”, the PMO added. “The aim of the portal is to bridge the gap between intellectuals and policy makers”, said SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning @YusufMoeed who has conceived the portal. #IslamabadDialogue — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 17, 2021 The National Security Division (NSD) plans to make the conference an annual event to parallel the world’s leading security dialogues, it further said.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan needed to have a debate on the concept of national security, observing it encompassed more than just matters and affairs related to strengthening the security forces. “We are slowly realising that national security relates to areas which no one thinks about,” he said and added the security conference is a strategic forum envisioned as the country’s leading intellectual platform for issues of national security.

He said that it was high time for Pakistan to get a stronghold of national security by expanding its domain inclusive of climate change, economic stability, and food security, besides focusing on military might. The prime minister stressed the need for addressing the challenges of several non-traditional security threats confronting the people. “A secure state is one where people own their country and realise they have stakes in it [the system],” he said, pointing that the “goals of national security could not be achieved in an environment with a handful of affluent and a sea of the poor populace”. Imran said that good relations with states and regional neighbours were also paramount for national security. He noted economic prosperity could not be sustained without peace in the neighborhood and adding Pakistan was poised to become a trade and transit hub for the extended region. He noted that Pakistan was situated at the confluence of two big markets — Iran and Central Asia — besides China who he observed is the world’s second-largest economy. The prime minister called upon India to give the people of occupied Kashmir their right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC). Recounting August 5, 2019 when India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in a unilateral move, he said for an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue, “India must take the first step forward”. On Afghanistan, he said that after the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan has the greatest stake in the peace process and vowed to continue extending assistance for a political settlement between Taliban and Kabul. Imran said that food security was another issue, adding that the government will launch a comprehensive programme regarding this in the coming weeks. In April, he said, the government will launch a comprehensive strategy to address the availability of food through accurate mapping of the exact demand of the commodities.

The prime minister also pointed to the issue of climate change and said that it was also an area concerning national security. He said that the issue was something that no one had paid attention to before when actually it was a very “frightening thing” which had the potential to overshadow everything else for upcoming generations.

“Pakistan is among those countries taking steps to tackle climate change,” he said, adding his government had been internationally recognised for the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

‘COHERENT NARRATIVE’:

In his address, Dr Yousuf called for initiating a national security dialogue in parallel with the world’s best security platforms.

“As a country as important as Pakistan, we should have a platform where ideas can be exchanged, and others may come and join the dialogue,” Yousuf said. “Our goal is to make it an annual event paralleling the world’s best security dialogues, where the world would come and talk to us on our soil, on our terms,” he added.

The SAPM said that Pakistan needs a coherent narrative to promote its reality to the world, adding: “We have been treated unfairly over the years, especially by the foreign media that paints Pakistan in a negative light; that’s an area that’s our responsibility to address.”

Yousuf maintained that perhaps the most important and relevant aspect for today’s occasion is this idea of the culture of more inclusive policymaking. “We have immense talent in universities, faculties, youth, the think-tanks. A lot of money is spent, and a lot of good ideas are generated. Unfortunately, the public sector was not geared up to take these up and use them optimally,” he noted.

He said that the national security division created a pool of experts a year ago, where Pakistan’s best minds in the aspects related to comprehensive security, be it traditional security, diplomacy, climatic security, and food security were brought together to advise the government. “The recommendations that we are giving today are part of their partnership,” he maintained.