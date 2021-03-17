World

India’s coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

By Agencies

BENGALURU: India’s daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world’s highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62 percent of infections in the past 24 hours and 46 percent of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country’s worst affected.

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Maharashtra, home to India’s commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the rise in cases in a video conference with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.

Previous articleMerkel’s party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Merkel’s party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management

BERLIN: Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has hit its lowest level in a year, a poll released on Wednesday showed, as frustration...
Read more
World

New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany: French government

PARIS: A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday,...
Read more
World

New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for third straight year: study

NEW DELHI: New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures...
Read more
World

Gunmen ambush university bus in Afghanistan killing at least two

KABUL: Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying university staff in northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday killing the driver and a student, officials said, as attacks on civilians...
Read more
World

China approves a fourth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

TAIPEI: China has approved a new Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control,...
Read more
World

Houthi ballistic missiles land in uninhabited Saudi land, coalition says

CAIRO/DUBAI: Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group landed in uninhabited border areas of southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.