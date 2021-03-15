Corona trap

As everyone knows Corona virus is hunting people’s lives all over the world. But as Corona’s spread increases day by day, It also Hunts world economies.And the crude oil market crash is a live example of this economy hunt by COVID-19.Pakistan’s economy is also in Corona virus trap. The trap which is created by coronavirus lock down. And due to this trap, Poverty in Pakistan is increasing day by day. Country is going in loss, in a great loss. Which is affecting growth rate directly. People are losing their jobs and the unemployment rate is increasing.

Poverty as compared to the past is much more and unemployment as well. The Government should take some serious actions to take control of this hunt otherwise we will pay for it. And our country in this situation is not ready for this. So please consider this issue. The issue about which we have to think and make suitable solutions for it.

Sincerely

Syed Kashifullah Shah

Islamabad