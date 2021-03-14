Opinion

Deadlier third wave

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
There is no denying the fact that the third wave of Covid-19 is here as the government has decided to close some cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and many others in terms of educational institutions. Additionally, it is also a well-known fact that the ratio of the positive cases is increasing day by day on account of this the already battered health system is going from bad to worse. Moreover, we are not able to buy the medicine concerning covid-19 on an immediate basis as our economic condition is in deplorable state. But unfortunately, apart from all these fact, the people, instead of some people, are flouting the SOPs which is a tragic thought. Even, defying SOPs is a common practice and most of the people do not wear masks when they are in public places. Therefore, I urge the incumbent government to take some serious and urgent measures in order to ensure all the SOPs as well as it is the responsibility of the citizens to follow all SOPs so that we are to be able to curb and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Hunzla kakar
Zhob

