NATIONAL

Imran says Senate polls ‘showed’ nation losing ‘moral compass’

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail - RC2C6K9V0433

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretted the loss of “moral authority” which he said was evident in recent Senate elections.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister observed that states lacking a rule of law “resort to deal-making […] with the powerful criminals.”

“Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice,” he said.

Attached with the tweets were quotes from former US army chief Gen Douglas MacArthur, British statesman Edmund Burke, and judge Patrick Devlin explaining the relationship between government and morality.

“Our Prophet PBUH said ‘many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak’,” Imran said.

His comments come a day before the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats. The government has nominated incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for a second term, while former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani is contesting from the Opposition for the chairman’s post.

His tweets come a week after Yousaf Raza Gillani, joint candidate of the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in a major setback to the government. Gillani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164.

The former prime minister’s success suggested some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs revolted and did not vote for Sheikh for the key seat reserved for Islamabad.

In a televised address to the nation, Imran claimed some MPs from his party had been bribed by the opposition to vote for Gillani.

Two days after the contentious election, he announced electoral reforms after winning a crucial confidence vote in the National Assembly. In a charged speech following the trust motion on Saturday, the premier said his government was “doing things” to bring about substantial improvements in the country’s electoral system.

Previous articleMosque built by Turkish agency in Jhang opens
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Mosque built by Turkish agency in Jhang opens

A mosque built by the Turkish Red Crescent in a Jhang village where a 120-year-old mosque that was destroyed in the 2017 earthquake once...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS discusses regional situation with Bahrain’s security officials

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday held one-on-one meetings with Bahrain Nation Guard Commander Field Marshal Mohammed Bin...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gillani or Sanjrani – who will have the last laugh?

ISLAMABAD: While the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) pulled a surprise in the election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on a general seat from the federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA set to introduce UK-like pilot licensing system

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed its preparations to install the UK-like system for licensing and examination of pilots. The aviation authorities will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Teenage Hindu girl kidnapped, married off to Muslim man: family

KASHMORE: A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home in Tangwani Taluka of Kashmore, her family has said. Her father Takhtmal told a private TV...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inquiry committee formed after killing of SU student: Sindh IGP

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday formed a committee to look into the killing of Irfan Jatoi, a student...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

UNSC condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader’s children

NEW YORK CITY: The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned violence against Myanmar protesters and called on the army to show restraint, but failed...

Bahrain police beat, threaten detained children with rape: rights groups

Epaper – March 11 LHR 2021

Epaper – March 11 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.