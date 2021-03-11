Imran says Senate polls ‘showed’ nation losing ‘moral compass’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretted the loss of “moral authority” which he said was evident in recent Senate elections.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister observed that states lacking a rule of law “resort to deal-making […] with the powerful criminals.”

And without justice & rule of law states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost by the state, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to. The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass. pic.twitter.com/GwiY4I6Fv6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 11, 2021

“Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice,” he said.

Attached with the tweets were quotes from former US army chief Gen Douglas MacArthur, British statesman Edmund Burke, and judge Patrick Devlin explaining the relationship between government and morality.

“Our Prophet PBUH said ‘many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak’,” Imran said.

Our Prophet PBUH said “many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.” Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Dy8dwLhskG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 11, 2021

His comments come a day before the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats. The government has nominated incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for a second term, while former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani is contesting from the Opposition for the chairman’s post.

His tweets come a week after Yousaf Raza Gillani, joint candidate of the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in a major setback to the government. Gillani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164.

The former prime minister’s success suggested some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs revolted and did not vote for Sheikh for the key seat reserved for Islamabad.

In a televised address to the nation, Imran claimed some MPs from his party had been bribed by the opposition to vote for Gillani.

Two days after the contentious election, he announced electoral reforms after winning a crucial confidence vote in the National Assembly. In a charged speech following the trust motion on Saturday, the premier said his government was “doing things” to bring about substantial improvements in the country’s electoral system.