HEADLINES

Nayyar Bukhari’s son, two others injured in Islamabad firing

By INP

ISLAMABAD: At least three people including the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari got injured in a firing incident in Islamabad during a jirga.

According to police, the firing incident was reported at a house in sector E-7 of Islamabad during a jirga, resulting in injuries to three people.

“Jarar Bukhari, son of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari sustained injuries along with two others in the incident,” the police confirmed as they shifted the injured to the Poly Clinic Hospital for medical treatment.

Previous articleSchools in 9 cities to be shut for fortnight from Monday: Shafqat
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Schools in 9 cities to be shut for fortnight from Monday: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Peshawar...
Read more
HEADLINES

Yet another doctor dies of Covid-19 as cases tally nears 600,000

PESHAWAR: Yet another doctor succumbed to the coronavirus in Peshawar on Wednesday, taking the provincial tally of deaths in the healthcare sector from the...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘PTI to utilise all legal options to ensure Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will utilise all its political, democratic and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan committed to Uzbekistan’s access to ports, trans-Afghan railway project: PM

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming the resolve to facilitate Uzbekistan's access to Pakistani ports, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for forging closer ties with Central Asia,...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA-75 Daska re-polls delayed to April 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has pushed back the re-polling in the Daska NA-75 consistency to April 10. Moreover, the Supreme Court (SC) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECP notifies Gilani’s Senate victory

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a request from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to “terrorists” in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to...

Pakistan committed to Uzbekistan’s access to ports, trans-Afghan railway project: PM

NA-75 Daska re-polls delayed to April 10

ECP notifies Gilani’s Senate victory

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.