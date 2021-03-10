Nayyar Bukhari’s son, two others injured in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: At least three people including the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari got injured in a firing incident in Islamabad during a jirga.

According to police, the firing incident was reported at a house in sector E-7 of Islamabad during a jirga, resulting in injuries to three people.

“Jarar Bukhari, son of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari sustained injuries along with two others in the incident,” the police confirmed as they shifted the injured to the Poly Clinic Hospital for medical treatment.