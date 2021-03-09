NATIONAL

Senate passes resolution to protect women rights

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing the resolve to protect the constitutional rights of women and safeguard their right to decision-making in all areas of life.
The Senate began its session on Tuesday with Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.
The resolution, moved by Senate Seemee Ezdi, called for placing women’s inclusion and representation at the centre of national legislation and policies to build a more just and equal world and ushering into 2021 in a better normal for women and girls.
It acknowledged Pakistani women in all roles and all around the world making the nation proud and contributing towards an empowered and inclusive world. It said that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of women’s leadership in promoting and ensuring that the perspectives of women and girls in all of their diversity, are reflected in pandemic preparedness and response as well as in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in all spheres and at all stages of pandemic response and recovery.
The resolution recognised the role of women as frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19 in their capacity as political leaders, health workers, scientists, doctors and caregivers. It paid homage to the political, economic and cultural achievements of Pakistani women and girls, who are contributing their best in all walks of life.
Earlier, the House offered Fateha for the departed souls of female workers hailing from Bannu who were killed by unknown assailants in North Waziristan. The house also prayed for the departed souls of those, who died of Covid-19. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha.
The House will now meet on Wednesday at 10:30 am.

Previous articleCabinet approves proposed reforms in SOEs
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves proposed reforms in SOEs

ISLAMABAD: After a delay of over two years, the government has finally approved the proposed reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Briefing the media following the federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, UK CDS discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and United Kingdom Army Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter discussed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gillani’s success victory of people: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed his pleasure over the announcement of PDM panel for the chairman and deputy chairman Senate...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran Khan drops hint of major administrative changes in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday dropped a hint at brining major administrative changes in Punjab. According to sources, the prime minister expressed reservations over the state of affairs in Punjab during...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senior citizens’ vaccination starts today as 54 more die of Covid-19

The country will begin the second phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive from Wednesday (today) to inoculate all above 60, health officials said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves amendment bill to make SBP stronger, more autonomous: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet   approved an amendment bill to make the State...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM Imran Khan drops hint of major administrative changes in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday dropped a hint at brining major administrative changes in Punjab. According to sources, the prime minister expressed reservations over the state of affairs in Punjab during...

Senior citizens’ vaccination starts today as 54 more die of Covid-19

Federal cabinet

Cabinet approves amendment bill to make SBP stronger, more autonomous: Faraz

Sanjrani to approach all political parties as part of his re-election campaign

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.