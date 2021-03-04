US report drops India from list of ‘free’ nations

Freedom House, a US-based government-funded organisation, has downgraded India from “free” to “partly free”, voicing fear that the country was descending into authoritarianism under hardline Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The democracy research institute pointed to mob violence against Muslims, intimidation of journalists and rising judicial interference since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won power in 2014.

“Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to authoritarian influence from countries such as China, Modi, and his party are tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism,” the annual report published Wednesday said.

“Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all.”

The report also pointed to the “ham-fisted” Covid-19 lockdown ordered by Modi in which enormous numbers of workers who lacked resources were obliged to walk across the country to their villages.

“The ruling Hindu nationalist movement also encouraged the scapegoating of Muslims, who were disproportionately blamed for the spread of the virus and faced attacks by vigilante mobs,” it said.