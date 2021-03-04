Mazari says Senate elections a ‘decisive win’ for PTI

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday said the Senate elections have been a decisive win for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that has emerged as the single largest party in a hung upper house.

In a series of tweets, Mazari said Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to take a confidence vote from the National Assembly “despite the fact that same house […] voted by a large margin to elect PTI’s Fauzia Arshad” from Islamabad who defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hopeful Farzana Kausar.

“Certainly loss of Shaikh a setback but fact is PTI has become [a] largest single party in Senate,” she pointed out.

Talking about the PML-N, the minister said the opposition party’s “sparse showing” in the elections should be a “sombre message” for it.

“PDM chief MFR’s [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] brother lost his seat too! Overall Senate elections have been a decisive win for PTI & defeat for the motley collection of money-showering PDM parties!”

“Interesting how PMLN & PPP still remain provincial parties as reflected in Senate elections! Btw those saying “if u think PTI won Senate elections”, it’s not a matter of “thinking” – numbers are there so chk results to see that PTI has emerged as [the] largest single party in Senate!”