COAS, Qatari commander discuss enhanced defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend Qatar.

The army chief said this during a meeting with Qatar Emiri Land Forces Commander Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen, who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation, including Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed, said the ISPR statement.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties.

The army chief thanked the dignitary and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with Qatar.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier on February 22, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, called on COAS Bajwa at the GHQ.

Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting. Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

The COAS reiterated that both countries share a great history, cordial relations and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Separately, Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal has offered military training to Qatari armed forces, APP reported, adding that Pakistan’s military schools were open to soldiers belonging to the Gulf peninsula.

Speaking to Qatar Amabassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jalal applauded diplomatic relations between the two countries, calling Qatar a “trustworthy friend” of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan said.

Defence and security ties between Pakistan and Qatar date back to 1983 when the two nations signed an MoU on defense cooperation. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in joint training, exercises, and deputations.

A large number of Pakistan nationals serve in the Qatari Armed Forces as well as in key advisory roles.

In February, the two countries signed a 10-year Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply contract at the “lowest-ever publicly disclosed price under a long-term contract in the world.”

The landmark deal at lower rates will save Pakistan a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, Nadeem Babar, prime minister’s adviser on petroleum said on Monday.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s consul general in Karachi told a gathering of the business community that his country’s administration was planning to increase employment opportunities for Pakistan nationals in the coming years.

He said that the two countries were working on several joint ventures in the area of defense production and collaborating in agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Qatari ambassador also promised full cooperation with Pakistan during his interaction with the minister for defense production, saying his country would strive to broaden and deepen its relations with the South Asian country.