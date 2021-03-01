Husband burns woman with acid in Bahawalpur

AHMEDPUR EAST: In yet another horrific incident of acid attack in the country, a man on Monday allegedly threw acid on his wife in Ahmedpur East, a tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious burn wounds on her legs, shoulders and back after her husband threw acid on her. The woman got another case registered against her husband after the incident, as earlier she had blamed her husband and her in-laws for torturing her.

The police, while commenting on the matter, said that the woman is said to be out of danger and they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

On February 17, an unknown person threw acid on three siblings in Faisalabad’s Karkhana Bazaar area. According to rescue officials, the three victims sustained burn wounds as a result of the acid attack and were shifted to Allied Hospital for medical attention. The man who poured acid over them managed to flee.

The siblings were identified as 17-year-old Amina, 14-year-old Khadija, and 12-year-old Yousuf.

Earlier in February, a person from transgender community suffered severe burns after an accused threw acid on him at Tibbi Mochi village of Sinawan in tahsil Kot Addu, police said.

A man namely Muzammil who happened to be a friend of transgender Sarfraz alias Chandni was involved in the attack, police said, adding that he had been arrested after he had escaped from the crime scene.

The injured was rushed to THQ hospital Kot Addu, however, doctors advised he be shifted to the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan. He had suffered burns in his face with damage to eyes and hands.

The National Assembly had passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill, 2011, which said that offenders would have to face a minimum of 14 years to maximum life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs1m. Then, in 2018, the National Assembly unanimously passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017, which offers free medical treatment and rehabilitation for survivors, besides strict punishment for the accused.