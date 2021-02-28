NATIONAL

Hearing in PPP leader’s bail petition on Wednesday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will take up the bail request of former National Assembly opposition leader and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday.

Shah, along with 18 of his close relatives and associates, has been facing charges of having accumulated assets beyond means in a mega-corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was arrested in September 2019 and since then has been under police custody though he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Sukkur, a few days later for treatment.

A three-member bench presided by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the separate petition filed by Shah and his son Farrukh Shah.

While fixing the plea for hearing, the court served a notice to on NAB.

