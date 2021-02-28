NATIONAL

Bilawal predicts surprising results in Senate polls

PPP chairman says talks with MQM, other PTI’s allies are underway: Fazl says all parties are united to oust government

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday predicted “surprising results” in the upcoming Senate elections, following Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) recent victories in by-polls held across the country.

“PDM has challenged the government on every front… it defeated the government in by-polls as well. We will send this puppet government and the Prime Minister [Imran Khan] packing,” he said at a news conference flanked by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The joint presser took place following a meeting between the leadership of PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm-Fazl.

Bilawal said the opposition alliance wants to give a message to the masses that even the members of the government are not with the federal government in Senate elections. “We are very much hopeful that our candidates would give surprising results in the Senate polls,” he added.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was also winning by-polls in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency but the PTI government rigged the elections.

To a question about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) skipping dinner organised by the PTI-led government, Bilawal revealed that they are holding dialogue with MQM and other government allies. “MQM was elected from Karachi. However, the federal government has made Karachi an orphan,” the PPP chief said.

Bilawal claimed that every party in KP, whether a part of PDM or not, is on the same page against the PTI government. “We are united… all parties, including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP and JI, are united,” he added.

The PPP chairman hoped that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan would give its verdict on the mode of voting in Senate polls “as per the law and constitution”, adding that the alliance is however prepared for both scenarios–secret or open ballot.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazl said that the PDM is not just an electoral alliance but a movement, adding that all the parties are united to oust the ‘puppet government’. “It is good news that the PDM is fighting elections with a united strategy in all the four provinces,” he maintained.

He said that there will be a meeting of PDM after the Senate polls to devise a future strategy of the alliance. “Getting rid of such rulers would be a big service to the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The JUI-F chief further said that the government benches are disappointed and fear their loss in Senate elections. “There was some apprehension that the parties in PDM may lose their candidates to each other but now we are confident that no such thing will happen.”

He lamented the killing of three of his party workers, saying that Pakistan is becoming a lawless country with incompetent rulers at the helm.

It is pertinent to mention that the SC is expected to issue its opinion on Monday on the presidential reference seeking the apex court’s view on holding Senate elections through open ballot.

The opinion will be announced by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. The top court had reserved its opinion on the issue on Thursday after concluding the arguments.

