Son of the mountains

Ali Sadpara, a mountain climber from Pakistan went to climb K2 with other his fellows is known to be dead. He wanted to set a name for his nation but slept in the arms of K2. The whole nation can never forget his devotion, patriotism and courage. Even today many have gotten inspired by his courage and dedication to his work. He will ever remain in the heroes of the nation due to whom we can introduce our country proudly. Hope his death will not weaken the nation but makes it stronger than before.

He will ever remain in the heroes of the nation due to whom we can introduce our country proudly. Hope his death will not weaken the nation but makes it stronger than before.

Farahnaz

Turbat