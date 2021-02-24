CITY

Kasur professor arrested on harassment charges

By Staff Report

KASUR: The principal of a public nursing college in Kasur was arrested Wednesday on charges of harassment and blackmailing.

Two police cases were registered against the teacher, suggesting he had been sending “inappropriate” and “explicit” messages to his female students.

“The suspect was blackmailing my daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” the complainant, one of the victim’s father, said.

The cases were registered under sections 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] and 294 [Obscene acts and songs] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 25-D [Causing annoyance, intimidation, and harassment] of the Telegraph Amendment Act, 2014.

The academic was taken into police custody and an investigation report was sent to the Punjab ombudsperson’s regional office in Kasur.

The police have requested to treat the case as suo moto following which a report by the deputy commissioner will be presented.

The families of the victims have threatened to launch protests if strict action is not taken against the suspect.

