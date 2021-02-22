PTI, PDM intensify lobbying for winning Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: With the Senate elections due in two week’s time, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has intensified its preparations for the big challenge on March 3, wherein top leaders of three major parties of the alliance – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami (JUI-F) – are holded up in the federal capital.

On the side of the board, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also has reached out to its allied parties and the sources in the government alliance say that almost all conflicts have been resolved, adding that the government coalition is ready to face the challenge from the PDM.

The sources in the PDM say the first major challenge is the win of PDM joint candidate and former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, who is the candidate of the alliance for the general seat from the federal capital.

Later, the alliance plans to field Gilani as joint candidate of the PDM as Chairman of Senate. However, sources in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) say that the ruling coalition is comfortable with its numbers game and believe that the incumbent Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would defeat any PDM nominee.

PDM President and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with former premier Gilani on Monday and both the leaders discussed the alliance’s chances in the National Assembly (NA).

After the meeting, the maulana told media persons that the PDM is united in support of Gilani. He went on to claim that the PDM has 12 votes more than the required strength to win the Senate seat from the federal capital – a claim that the ruling alliance may challenge in the coming days. Maulana Fazlur Rehman purported that, ever since the announcement of Gilani’s nomination, there has been panic in the government circles.

“The government is showing distrust and fear in its ranks. Yousaf Raza Gilani has also been our prime minister and, if he is elected as a senator, it will be a matter of honour for him. PDM stands united to support Gilani and we will fight this battle successfully,” asserted Falzur Rehman.

Gilani told the media that he was indebted to the PDM leadership for putting its trust in him and that he would try to meet their expectations.

Gilani recalled that he had been elected unopposed in 2008 to the NA, adding that even today he had kicked off his campaign with the same unanimous support from the PDM. He said that his win would be a victory of the democratic forces.

He said that he had amassed 264 votes while his opponent received 42, following which the opposition agreed to cast a vote of confidence in Gilani’s favour.

“I want to say that every member of the parliament is getting respect because of my candidacy. I would go to each and every PDM leader who are supporting me more than myself,” he said on the occasion.

In reply to a question, the former PM said: “I am not Khan sahib’s spokesperson. But it seems like the establishment is totally neutral.” In comparison, other leaders of the PDM such as JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have repeatedly accused the army of interfering in political matters.

ZARDARI, MARYAM, FAZL DECIDE TO STAY IN FEDERAL CAPITAL:

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PDM President Fazlur Rehman have decided to stay in the federal capital for the next two weeks and spearhead the campaign for Senate elections, as well as give the final touches to the upcoming long march scheduled for March 26.

Sources in the PML-N have told Pakistan Today that Maryam Nawaz will stay in Islamabad from February 26 to March 3, during which she will monitor the Senate elections and consult with party leaders at all levels on preparations for the long march.

On this occasion, the PML-N, the largest opposition party, has convened a meeting of its Central General Council (CGC) on February 27 in the federal capital. Around a thousand members, including the PML-N members of the parliament (MPs), party officials and CGC members, would attend.

The council meeting will also be attended by officials of sub-organizations of PML-N and officials of provincial organisations. Central and provincial organisations, MPs and ticket holders will be given the responsibility of funding during the meeting.

The party’s strategy on the long march and Senate elections will be discussed at the meeting and opinions and suggestions will be sought from the leadership at all levels. Responsibilities for making arrangements for long march and sit-in will be handed over to party officials and members of parliament, sources say.

During the next week, there will be meetings on a daily basis regarding the long march and the Senate elections. Maryam Nawaz will keep a close eye on her members of the assemblies regarding the Senate elections and suspicious members will be specially monitored.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet PDM leaders, including senior party leaders, included Yousaf Raza Gilani, in the federal capital regarding Senate elections.

PM SCRAMBLES TO PESHAWAR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday travelled to Peshawar and met with the party’s lawmakers to hash out a strategy to deal with the challenge coming from the PDM.

Soon after arrival, the PM met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The two leaders briefed the prime minister on the issues and internal differences between the party lawmakers. The meeting discussed progress on ongoing development projects in KP besides political issues.

Later, while talking to KP cabinet and lawmakers, PM Imran Khan said the real purpose of politics is to serve the people at large. He added that, unfortunately, people here used politics only to make money.

“They used money everywhere and their condition is a warning sign. When morality is destroyed, the nation goes to ruin. We think of the future and the betterment of our generations.

God has blessed Pakistan with everything. We are left behind because power was taken here to steal money instead of public service. We want transparency in every system,” he said.

All the PTI members fully supported the prime minister’s vision.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Peshawar and said that special attention should be paid to the development of tribal districts. The meeting was informed that Rs 50 billion has been spent on development projects including health, education, infrastructure and other projects so far.

PM Khan directed the provincial government to give top priority to the development of the tribal districts and to complete the development projects as soon as possible. He said that the zealous citizens of the tribal districts have made tremendous sacrifices for the country. That is why the development of their areas is a priority of our government.

CM PUNJAB MEETS PERVAIZ ELAHI, VOWS LANDSLIDE WIN:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar also called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Punjab President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Law Minister Raja Basharat and MNA Moonis Elahi also attended the meeting on the Senate election campaign.

On this occasion, Moonis Elahi briefed the participants on the contacts with the members and claimed to have completed the number game regarding the Senate elections. He said that the number game has been completed and the ruling coalition will win. More contacts will continue to be used regarding the Senate elections, he added.

During the meeting, the coalition leadership consulted on the Senate elections and reviewed a number of proposals. Usman Bazdar, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi finalized the action plan for the Senate.

Usman Bazdar said that the ruling coalition would win the Senate in consultation with the allies and would approach the PTI and PML leaders. Pervez Elahi said that the candidates nominated on the Senate front will be successful, the allies are on the same page in the Senate elections.