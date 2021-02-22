HEADLINES

Hamza received Rs181m through 23 ‘suspicious’ transactions: NAB

NAB says Hamza could not account for these transactions nor could he present any evidence

By TLTP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz received more than Rs181 million through 23 “suspicious transactions”, revealed a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report on Monday.

It said that he could not account for these transactions nor could he present any evidence in this regard.

The report further disclosed that the Shehbaz Sharif family set up 14 big companies between 2005 and 2016 using the money received through suspicious transactions, adding Hamza, being a shareholder in these firms, kept receiving huge monetary benefits from the companies.

The bureau said that the opposition leader amassed more assets than his sources of income justify and was found involved in corrupt practices.

Earlier on Thursday, the anti-graft watchdog submitted its reply with the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding Hamza’s bail petition.

In its reply, the NAB requested the high court to dismiss the PML-N leader’s petition seeking bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The bureau stated that the high court had already dismissed the bail plea of the accused. He filed the fresh bail petition on the same grounds that were given in his previous plea, it added.

Hamza amassed more assets than his sources of income justified, besides being involved in money laundering, NAB said, adding that his case was not an ordinary case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LHC deferred the hearing of the bail petition filed by Hamza in the money laundering case.

The high court conducted the hearing of Hamza’s bail plea in the money laundering case. However, the hearing was deferred till February 23 without any proceedings on the plea. The high court had sought a response from the NAB chairman.

In its petition, Hamza stated that 16 persons were nominated in the case; however, 11 accused are facing trial. It added that there is no hope of early conclusion of the trial as all accused have their own counsels.

It further stated that keeping an accused under custody for a long time was tantamount to penalising him. The petitioner sought the acceptance of the bail petition.

A two-judge Lahore High Court (LHC) bench will take up a bail petition filed by Hamza on Tuesday.

Previous articleElements wanting to steal Senate elections stain on democracy: Imran
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Elements wanting to steal Senate elections stain on democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that elements who want to "hijack" the forthcoming Senate elections were a stain on the fabric...
Read more
NATIONAL

Significant achievements made in all domains of Operation Raddul Fasaad: ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday explained the importance of Operation Raddul Fasaad, wherein the civil law enforcement agencies...
Read more
NATIONAL

Isa’s request for larger bench referred to top judge

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on petitions seeking a larger bench to review a majority judgement in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC tribunal admits Rashid’s appeal against Senate nomination rejection

ISLAMABAD: The election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved for hearing a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in Thatta water supply scheme reference involving former president and Pakistan People's Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC tribunal admits Rashid’s appeal against Senate nomination rejection

ISLAMABAD: The election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved for hearing a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senate...
Asif Ali Zardari

Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

Four female aid workers gunned down in North Waziristan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.