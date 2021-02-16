PTI to emerge victorious in Senate polls: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as a victorious party in the Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 3.

The premier said this while chairing a meeting of the government spokespersons.

The meeting discussed the current political situation and the Senate elections while the spokespersons were briefed on the government’s decisions.

The meeting also discussed the matter pertaining to the issuance of the ticket to Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of the opposition alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the ruling party will easily win the Senate elections as the party has given tickets to the best candidates. “The PTI will easily win the Senate elections. The party has broken the tradition of giving Senate tickets to billionaires,” he added.

The PM further said that the expenditure of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) has been reduced from Rs506 million to Rs243 million during the PTI government’s tenure, adding that parliamentarians are standing with the party despite their reservations.

Commenting over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposed long march, the prime minister went onto say that the long march of the PDM would also fail like its public rallies.

While the premier is quite optimistic, internal bickering and criticism by the leaders of the PTI had forced Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier to once again review the party tickets awarded for the upcoming Senate elections.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Board of PTI was held under the chairmanship of the premier on Monday, wherein sources in the ruling party had told Pakistan Today that the party leaders had conveyed to the prime minister reservations of the party’s lawmakers and the allied parties over wrong selection of the party’s candidates for March 3 elections.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan today expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months.

“Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also mentioned the opening of 87,883 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.