World

Can you take painkillers before or after a Covid-19 vaccine?

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Can you take painkillers before or after a Covid-19 vaccine? It’s best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition.

Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response.

Vaccines work by tricking the body into thinking it has a virus and mounting a defense against it. That may cause arm soreness, fever, headache, muscle aches, or other temporary symptoms of inflammation that can be part of that reaction.

“These symptoms mean your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is working,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a recent news briefing.

Certain painkillers that target inflammation, including ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin and other brands) might curb the immune response. A study on mice in the Journal of Virology found these drugs might lower the production of antibodies — helpful substances that block the virus from infecting cells.

If you’re already taking one of those medications for a health condition, you should not stop before you get the vaccine — at least not without asking your doctor, said Jonathan Watanabe, a pharmacist at the University of California, Irvine.

People should not take a painkiller as a preventive measure before getting a vaccine unless a doctor has told them to, he said. The same goes for after a shot: “If you don’t need to take it, you shouldn’t,” Watanabe said.

If you do need one, acetaminophen (Tylenol) “is safer because it doesn’t alter your immune response,” he added.

The CDC offers other tips, such as holding a cool, wet washcloth over the area of the shot and exercising that arm. For fever, drink lots of fluids and dress lightly.

Previous articleUN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

NEW YORK: The United Nations special envoy has warned Myanmar’s army of “severe consequences” for any harsh response to protesters demonstrating against this month’s...
Read more
World

Iran will scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 obligations not revived

DUBAI: Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Arrest of young Indian activist, linked to Thunberg’s movement, stirs outrage

BENGALURU: Indian opposition politicians and activists on Monday condemned the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist after she was accused of helping disseminate a...
Read more
World

Locked down and lonely, London Zoo faces fight to survive

LONDON: London Zoo should be teeming with children released from school by half-term holidays. But instead, the monkeys’ pranks are unobserved, King Cobra is coiled...
Read more
World

Syrian army says air defences intercepted ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus

AMMAN: Syria’s army said on Monday the country’s air defences had intercepted “Israeli aggression” over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of...
Read more
World

Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

YANGON: Myanmar’s military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.