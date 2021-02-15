Sports

Two ICC elite panel umpires to officiate in HBL PSL

By Staff Report
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Umpire Richard Illingworth (L) and Michael Gough (R) check the light meter during Day Four of the 3rd #RaiseTheBat Test Match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on August 24, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth will officiate in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning February 20.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Aleem Dar and the British duo of Gough and Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven domestic umpires in the league.

Foreign players representing the six franchises in the PSL have already started to arrive in Karachi, which will host the first leg of the matches.

The seven local umpires include Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

The board has also hired a former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama, to officiate in the 34-match tournament along with PCB’s Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Mohammad Javed Malik.

The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires respectively. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

