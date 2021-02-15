NATIONAL

ANP senator seeking rerun resigns from House

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday accepted the resignation of Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Sitara Ayaz.

Ayaz had sent her resignation to Sanjrani on Sunday to again submit her nomination papers — this time from Balochistan and on the ticket of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Hailing from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sitara was elected to the Upper House in 2015 was due to retire in March. She has also served as a minister in the KP cabinet between 2008 and 2013.

However, the ANP had expelled Sitara in October 2019 after terminating her basic membership on charges of violating the party constitution.

Meanwhile, Senate Secretariat apprised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding her resignation. The commission was informed that her seat should be declared vacant after the approval of her resignation by Sanjrani.

Previous articleIran will scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 obligations not revived
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Logistics firm’s staffer threatened to rape, kill: journalist

ISLAMABAD: A journalist has accused a rider from a transport and logistics startup of threatening to rape and kill her. "Hello @bykeapk one of your...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA grounds A320 after baggage tractor hits jet

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at Islamabad International Airport early Monday morning. A spokesperson for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in Balochistan security post attack

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Balochistan's Kech district late Sunday night, the military's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

ISLAMABAD: Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's new ambassador in Abu Dhabi, on Monday presented his credentials to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Registration of elderly for Covid-19 vaccination begins

ISLAMABAD: The government began on Monday Covid-19 vaccination of the country's senior citizens aged over 65 years, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar...
Read more
NATIONAL

BoP CEO, Karachi plane crash survivor, to promote travel safety thru foundation

LAHORE: Bank of Punjab (BoP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zafar Masood, one of the two survivors of the 2020 Karachi plane crash, has announced...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

India lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse

CHENNAI: India suffered a batting collapse and slumped to 156-6 but even so their overall lead swelled to 351 at lunch on day three...

Soldier martyred in Balochistan security post attack

Arrest of young Indian activist, linked to Thunberg’s movement, stirs outrage

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.