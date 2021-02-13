NATIONAL

PTI, JI issue final lists of Senate candidates

PTI Parliamentary Board finalises 20 names for Senate election

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and an opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday issued the final list of their candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.

According to details, the PTI Parliamentary Board, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, finalised 20 names for Senate tickets.

Several big names, including Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Amir Mughal and Sajjad Turi, who were recommended for tickets, could not make the final cut for the March 3 Senate polls.

From Balochistan, the name of Abdul Qadir, a joint candidate of PTI-BAP, was approved for a general seat, while de facto finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad were given tickets on the general and reserved seats respectively for Islamabad.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem and Najiullah Khattak were given tickets on general seats, while Dost Muhammad Mehsud and Dr Humayun Mohmand were given a go ahead to be PTI’s candidates on technocrat seats.

Meanwhile, on reserved seats for women, Dr Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz Chitrali will be the ruling party’s candidates, while Gurdeep Singh would be PTI’s candidate on the reserved seat for minorities.

On general seats from Punjab, Saifullah Khan Nyazee from North Punjab, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary from central Punjab and Aon Abbas Buppi from Southern Punjab have been given PTI tickets.

Barrister Ali Zafar and Dr Zarqa are the ruling party’s candidates for the technocrat seat and a reserved seat for women, respectively.

From Sindh, where the PTI is the second-largest party, Faisal Vawda has been awarded a ticket for a general seat while Saifullah Abrro would be the PTI’s candidate for a technocrat seat.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced its names of candidates for the Senate election. The JI has nominated Maulana Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, a former member of the National Assembly, for the general seat of the Senate, while Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, a former district deputy nazim of Peshawar, has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

Former MNA Inayat Begum has been nominated for the reserved seat for women, while Javed Gul has been nominated for the minority seat.

