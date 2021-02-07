India’s actions pose threat to world peace, security: Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that India’s actions clearly pose a danger to international peace and security.

He, in an article published in the news portal of the world body, said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

- Advertisement -

Akram said that under international law, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He said, however, to justify its oppression, India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

The Pakistani envoy said that the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.