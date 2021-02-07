HEADLINES

India’s actions pose threat to world peace, security: Munir

Akram says Kashmiri people are in their rights to struggle with arms for self-determination

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that India’s actions clearly pose a danger to international peace and security.

He, in an article published in the news portal of the world body, said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

- Advertisement -

Akram said that under international law, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He said, however, to justify its oppression, India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

The Pakistani envoy said that the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Previous article‘Aman 21’ brings Russia, NATO in joint drill for first time in decade
Next articleWhat If Bose had returned to India…
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Aman 21’ brings Russia, NATO in joint drill for first time in decade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy is all set to host the largest multinational maritime exercise ‘Aman 21’ in the North Arabian Sea this month and this will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: The US State Department Urdu Spokesperson Zed Tarar has said that President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to the Kashmir issue. Talking to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB denies claims of approving plea bargains

The National Accountabilty Bureau (NAB) has categorically rejected the claims that it has approved any plea bargains, wherein the anti-graft body issued a statement...
Read more
HEADLINES

Standards of Pakistani education will rise, claims minister

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood lamented the fact that a "certain class" within the country thought that only Oxford or Cambridge could be...
Read more
HEADLINES

UN fears surge in attacks by TTP, acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts

UNITED NATIONS: A new United Nations (UN) report has acknowledged the action taken by Pakistani government against individuals engaged in terrorist activities and goes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspects in Pearl case shifted to new premises

KARACHI: The Sindh government has shifted the principal suspect in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl from a death cell...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: The US State Department Urdu Spokesperson Zed Tarar has said that President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to the Kashmir issue. Talking to a...

Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments

India risk follow-on against England after Bess wrecks middle order

Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.