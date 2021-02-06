LHC to hear Sanaullah’s bail request in NAB case on Tuesday

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed for February 9 (Tuesday) the hearing in bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan in assets beyond means case.

According to the registrar’s office of the high court, a two-judge bench will take up the request.

- Advertisement -

A combined investigation team had detected property worth over Rs400 million belonging to Khan and briefed a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regional board in this regard.

“Rana Sanaullah’s property includes a farmhouse, a house in a posh locality, several plots and shops in Lahore and Faisalabad. Besides, he has an investment in a housing society,” it said.

The board further said the PML-N leader had also accumulated properties in the name of his relatives. “NAB will summon Sanaullah in this investigation once it gets approval from the headquarters.”

The agency had initiated the investigation against him following his bail in the narcotics case from the LHC in December 2019.

It had also launched a probe against the former Punjab minister for his alleged role in the change of the design of an underpass in his hometown of Faisalabad to benefit some people. But later it was dropped for want of evidence against him.