FIR registered in Quetta explosion case

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Quetta police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) into Friday’s explosion near the deputy commissioner’s office that killed two people and wounded five.

The case, filed on behalf of the police, include sections of murder and terrorism.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Maj (r) Aurangzeb Badini said the blast was targeted at a Kashmir Solidarity Day meeting passing from the area.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected.

Abdul Ali, a police officer, refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing.

Previous such attacks have been claimed by Afghanistan-based militants and India-sponsored separatist groups.

Staff Report

