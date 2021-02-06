NATIONAL

FIA arrests two on child pornography charges after Interpol tip

By Agencies
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the check pint of Kot Lakhpat Jail where Mohammad Imran, the suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl, shifted in Lahore on February 10, 2018. - Pakistani policemen on January 23 arrested a key suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl in a case that enraged the country and stoked fears a serial killer was preying on children in the city of Kasur. The killing of six-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen -- the 12th child found raped and murdered in Kasur within a two-kilometre radius in the last two years -- sparked riots, with thousands swarming police stations and setting fire to politicians' homes, accusing authorities of inaction. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said Saturday.

“The arrests took place after an early-morning raid on the outskirts of Sialkot,” said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city.

This was the first time Interpol provided information to FIA about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography in the country, he said.

Material retrieved from a computer allegedly belonging to one of the men showed “he was in contact with an international gang and was posting child pornography videos on the dark web,” Iqbal told The Associated Press.

The dark web is a layer of the internet that isn’t visible on search engines and requires specific software.

The first suspect was interrogated after his arrest, leading to the capture of an accomplice from the area, but two other suspects remained at large, Iqbal said.

Under the country’s law, the two men must be taken before a judge within 24 hours of their arrest, at which point the FIA will likely ask for additional time to conduct the investigation before filing formal charges against them.

Interpol is an international body that connects police from 194 countries and also coordinates cross-border police operations. It’s funded by member governments.

