Sarwar, Buzdar discuss Senate elections

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday held an important meeting to discuss various strategies to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Senate elections.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the meeting which decided the provincial ministers will be tasked to contact assembly members.

On the occasion, Sarwar said the government will surprise the opposition in the Senate elections with the help of its allies, and try to make candidates selected by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership victorious.

The governor further said the opposition has become a supporter of vote thieves in the Senate polls. He expressed confidence that Imran Khan will remain the country’s Prime Minister despite Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government drive.

Buzdar also vowed to defeat the opposition in the Senate elections and said all assembly members are standing united with the party policies.

He said the country is making progress under the leadership of Imran, and the opposition will gain nothing but disappointment from its campaign to oust the PTI government.

