Root hits double ton as England punish India

CHENNAI: Joe Root hit a majestic six to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England reached 454 for four at tea on day two of the opening Test against India on Saturday.

Root, who resumed on his overnight 128, was on 209 with Ollie Pope on 24 at the break in Chennai.

Root, who expertly kept India’s spinners at bay, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month. He has now hit five Test double centuries.

His remarkable feat came after a quickfire 82 from Ben Stokes. The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket on a pitch made for batting.

Left-hander Stokes struck his 23rd Test half-century and smashed 10 fours and three sixes before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem’s left-arm spin.

The wicket remained the only blip in England’s batting assault that resumed on 263 for three.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets on Friday including Dom Sibley for 87 in the final over of the day.

England and India will play four Tests in the series.

