Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday saluted to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general, in a tweet, said it was the time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolutions of United Nations.

“Salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & UN resolutions,” ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Earlier this week, the army chief had said that Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir dispute in a “dignified and peaceful manner”.

“Pakistan and India must resolve the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion,” COAS Bajwa had said during the graduation ceremony of 144th GD(P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan on Tuesday.

“However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” the ISPR had quoted the army chief as saying.

Pakistan, he had said, is a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace. “We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.”

On August 5, 2019 the Modi-led government removed the legal fig leaf from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) when it abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, which accorded ostensible “autonomy” to the state, and bifurcated it into two “Union Territories” of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

General Bajwa had said that the armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat. “The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan has brought great improvement in the internal security environment.”

According to the ISPR, the army chief had specially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in the war on terror. “The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.”

The whole nation, he had said, is proud of its Air Force and “I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come”.