Boy commits suicide after poor mother refuses to buy him clothes

The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital’s morgue

By INP

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy committed suicide after his cash-strapped mother refused to buy him new clothes in a Lahore neighbourhood on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in Naz Town where Saqlain Ishfaq asked his mother for a pair of new pants, which she refused due to a lack of money.

Dejected, the boy ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital’s morgue.

In a similar incident, a youth shot himself dead in Bhakkar district. According to the police, the deceased went to his in-laws’ house in Shah Alam area to coax his annoyed wife into accompanying him back to their house.

Upon her refusal, the youngster got disheartened and shot himself dead.

Avatar
INP

