Bilawal says people stand behind Kashmiri brothers

PPP chief says Kashmir is in fact an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the dream of Pakistan as envisioned by our founders was incomplete without Kashmir and pledged that his party, with the unflinching support of the people will not rest until achieving the rights of self-determination for Kashmiris.
In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day declared an official public holiday by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990, the PPP chairman said that “our Kashmiri brethren are suffering from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupying forces for seven decades”.
“Thousands of people have been killed, maimed and imprisoned in the held Kashmir. The valley has become an open jail with no communication with the outside world,” he added.
Bilawal further pointed out that Butcher of Gujarat Modi was conspiring to change the demography of the held valley by churning out domiciles and citizenship rights to millions of Indians in a bid to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own land.
The PPP chief said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had vowed to fight for Kashmir for thousands of years and today we too reiterate our commitment to the cause of Kashmiris.
“Kashmir is in fact an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent,” he added.
Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan stood behind Kashmiri brothers and sisters adding that PPP would continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support at every forum and urged the international community to rein in Butcher of Gujarat and his occupying Indian forces and stop grave violations of human rights in the held valley.

