US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed alarm about the Tuesday’s directive of Supreme Court to shift Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the 2002 kidnap and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, from the death cell in Karachi Central Prison to a state rest house, paving the way for his release.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday (late Tuesday night in Pakistan), a spokesperson for the Department of State said: “The United States remains deeply concerned by developments in the cases of those involved in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder.”

“We are alarmed by the recent order to move Sheikh and his co-conspirators from prison.”

The spokesperson recalled that on January 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed “how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Omar Sheikh and others responsible for the kidnapping and murder of US citizen and journalist Daniel Pearl.”

He claimed the court’s decisions “represent an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan” but also appreciated the government’s efforts to ensure that those involved in the slaying were held accountable for their actions.

“The US recognises past Pakistani actions to hold Sheikh accountable and to seek to ensure that he and his co-conspirators remain in custody,” the official said.

“We also acknowledge government requests for a review of the split January 28 decision.”