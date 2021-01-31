NATIONAL

Railways losing Rs30m daily due to crashed reservation system

The passengers are suffering due to the incompetence of the PR department

By TLTP

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) is facing a daily loss of over Rs30 million as its IT department has failed to fully restore the nationwide crashed reservation system even after four days, it was learnt on Saturday.
No online ticket bookings have been entertained since Tuesday last, while the counter bookings also remain suspended. The passengers are suffering due to the incompetence of the PR department.
The e-ticketing system and rail communication could not be revived fully, while the internet connectivity of the Railway headquarters also remains suspended.
It was reported on Tuesday that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the PR crashed across the country.
The passengers willing to travel through the PR are facing hardships in getting their reservations.
Earlier on January 23, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati had assured citizens that the government is taking effective steps to make Pakistan Railways into a profitable entity.
Swati had asked the workers’ union to work for the development of railways and avoid blackmailing the officers for personal gains. “Hopefully, the workers will get more facilities, such as buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, in the near future,” he had added.
He had said that it is the government’s topmost priority to provide suitable working facilities to the employees of the railways’ department. Swati had also vowed that Railways’ assets would not be sold.

Previous articleEpaper – January 31 LHR 2021
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Abida Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain Saturday revealed that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “Yes,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to receive 17m vaccine doses from COVAX by June: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Saturday broke a good news that COVAX has...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK businessmen call for withdrawal of recent FBR amendments in tax laws

The business community of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday sought immediate relief from the Pakistan government for the survival of local industrial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate election participation bid to dispose ‘incompetent’ candidates, says Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the reason behind the opposition parties' participation in the upcoming Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Properties of Malik Riaz’s son-in-law to be attached in Bahria Town land case

A Karachi accountability court has ordered the authories concerned to attach properties of Zain Malik, a builder and the son-in-law of Malik Riaz, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Some uniformity in Biden administration, PM Imran’s priorities: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that there a few areas in which the Biden administration and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A coming challenge

It is estimated that our country adds approximately 4.4 million people to its population each year. It is believed that the country's population has...

Video game addiction

Money business in private institutions

Street crime is on the rise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.