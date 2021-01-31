Railways losing Rs30m daily due to crashed reservation system

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) is facing a daily loss of over Rs30 million as its IT department has failed to fully restore the nationwide crashed reservation system even after four days, it was learnt on Saturday.

No online ticket bookings have been entertained since Tuesday last, while the counter bookings also remain suspended. The passengers are suffering due to the incompetence of the PR department.

The e-ticketing system and rail communication could not be revived fully, while the internet connectivity of the Railway headquarters also remains suspended.

It was reported on Tuesday that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the PR crashed across the country.

The passengers willing to travel through the PR are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

Earlier on January 23, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati had assured citizens that the government is taking effective steps to make Pakistan Railways into a profitable entity.

Swati had asked the workers’ union to work for the development of railways and avoid blackmailing the officers for personal gains. “Hopefully, the workers will get more facilities, such as buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, in the near future,” he had added.

He had said that it is the government’s topmost priority to provide suitable working facilities to the employees of the railways’ department. Swati had also vowed that Railways’ assets would not be sold.