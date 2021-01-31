PM expresses condolence over Hafiz Salman Butt’s death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolence over the death of former member of the National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt.

Expressing grief over the demise in a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister prayed for the bereaved family.

Hafiz Salman Butt had passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The deceased was 65 years of age. Butt was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after suffering from the heart attack. He had diabetes for a long time.