Government Commissions and Coverups

Sir, Forming commissions sans will to implement its recommendations has become a tragic hallmark of our nation. In the past these commissions have been used to quell public anger and calm popular dissent. In July 1947, a Boundary Commission was appointed to decide demarcation of boundaries in Punjab and Bengal, which was designed to fail and Cyril Radcliff implemented a 1945 plan for division with ulterior motives to give allies access to oil fields through their politically engineered interventions by remnants of Raj. The Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission formed to probe into the causes and criminal follies that led to dismemberment of this country in 1971, after Yahya Junta failed to honor the results of general elections and hand over power to elected representatives, was never made public. The die was cast when military action was ordered instead of seeking a political settlement. Justice Hamood was a man of unquestionable integrity and professional competence. The report was revealed by Indian and BD media. While ZAB gets credit for giving this country the 1973 Constitution, he made cardinal mistakes of choosing Zia and not implementing recommendations for court martial of those guilty of criminal offences and professional misconduct. Instead, Zia Junta promoted those who should have been court martialed, with disastrous consequences, leaving behind a legacy of extremism, terrorism, ethnic/sectarian divide and institutionalized corruption. The one-man commission headed by retired Justice Azmat Saeed to probe into irregularities in the Broadsheet Agreement that was signed in June 2000 by Musharraf junta appointed former Chairman NAB is shrouded in controversies. Azmat Saeed Saheb was also part of Saifur Rehman Ehtesab Bureau in 1997 and Deputy Prosecutor General NAB in 2000. Will this be another attempt to cover-up the powerful few, who have been identified by an Arbitration judge in London and $65 Million it cost taxpayers?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore