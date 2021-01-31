HEADLINES

Former Chinese ambassador lauds Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on Kashmir

Cheng points out that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday last called on both India and Pakistan to come together and seriously discuss their problems,

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: China’s former defence attache in South Asian countries, Cheng Xizhong has said that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on Kashmir issue have achieved remarkable results.

In an article published in Chinese media outlets, Cheng Xizhong said the entire international community, including the United Nations, has realised that if the Kashmir issue is not resolved fairly, it will seriously affect regional stability and world peace.

Cheng pointed out that the UN Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres on Friday last called on both India and Pakistan to come together and seriously discuss their problems, stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute and also offered his good offices for mediation. Antonio Guterres emphasized that there is no “military solution” to the decades-old conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday last, the former Chinese ambassador said that Indian media has played a very negative role in Sino-Indian relations. Some Indian media have increasingly lost their independence and objectivity, just like a propaganda machine controlled by the politicians and national extremism.

The reason why China has taken countermeasures against India is that India has gone too far on the border issue in recent years, India has gone too far not only with China, but also with Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. On this issue, there is a general consensus among the people of other countries in South Asia.

Previous articleWHO team visits Wuhan market where first Covid infections detected
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt retrieves Rs 210 billion from land grabbers; 36 belonged to PML-N: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday unveiled that the government had recovered Rs210 billion from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Osama bin Laden used to finance, support Nawaz Sharif, reveals former ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain has said that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded former prime minister Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

NADRA reverses 240 promotions on directives from interior minister

Acting on the orders of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reversed the promotions of 240 persons...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran to answer public’s questions tomorrow at 4pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in lieu of keeping his promise to be answerable to the people, will be taking calls from the public on...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPI, core inflation lower than time of PTI govt formation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index (CPI) and core...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jan 30 marked highest number of Covid deaths recorded in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: 65 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Man City move three points clear as Man United draw at...

LONDON: Manchester City opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand to come as Pep Guardiola’s...

Govt retrieves Rs 210 billion from land grabbers; 36 belonged to PML-N: Shahzad Akbar

Osama bin Laden used to finance, support Nawaz Sharif, reveals former ambassador

NADRA reverses 240 promotions on directives from interior minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.