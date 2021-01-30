Bilawal expresses delight as Bakhtawar ties knot with Mahmood

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar’s sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on Friday tied the knot with her fiance Mahmood Choudhary, the son of a US-based businessman, in a simple ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar and Mahmood alongside prominent figures, including politicians and businessmen. The guest count was kept limited to only 300 people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto posted some pictures of the ceremony with a sweet message: “Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best for their new life together.”

The Barat function is scheduled for Saturday (today).