A coming challenge

By Editor's Mail
It is estimated that our country adds approximately 4.4 million people to its population each year. It is believed that the country’s population has increased in the last 29 years ( since 1991), and it is estimated by the UN tjat that there will be 403m inhabitants by 2050, keeping pakistan at fifth place in the world by population. So population will be one of the biggest problems in coming years which will add multiple problems to people like unemployment, poverty, and more which will put people in hot water. People will be in danger if government does not take this issue seriously.
Sameer Aslam
Awaran

