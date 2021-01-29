NATIONAL

Govt committed to protection, welfare of media workers: Faraz

The information minister said that a bill for the protection of journalists is under process in the parliament

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that the government is committed to making every possible effort for the protection and welfare of the media workers.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the information minister said that a bill for the protection of journalists is under process in the parliament, while another private member bill proposed for the wellbeing of media workers was rejected in the Senate due to non-cooperation of the opposition. Faraz said that the government is also working on provision of health cards to journalists.

Answering a question, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become irrelevant in the politics of Pakistan as it has failed to garner support from the public. The minister said that masses have stood against corruption, but they cannot be brought on streets to safeguard corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to acting against those who have plundered Pakistan’s wealth and he is not ready to compromise on his stand on this issue.

