Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan this year, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Pakistan this year and Pakistan would accord historic reception to the Chinese dignitary upon his arrival.

Addressing the All-Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conference, Asad said that China has $4 trillion in imports and exports and Pakistan would have to formulate a strategy to win a significant share of the $2 trillion imports of China.

He said that Pakistan should also contribute to win at least $20 billion of the Chinese imports. He also said that 30 per cent projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are nearing completion which would largely help Pakistan expand its exports significantly.

The planning minister said that preparations are being made for 10th meeting of the Pakistan, China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC). He said that the Main Line-I (ML-1) project will be discussed at the 10th JCC meeting.

Asad said that work has been started for economic connectivity between China and Pakistan under the CPEC. He said that China has $2 trillion each in exports and imports. He also said that Pakistan needs to ponder how can it get its share of the Chinese imports. He further said that the government is working on a strategy to achieve this objective.

The minister said that if Pakistan takes even one per cent of the share of Chinese imports, it becomes $20 billion.

“The entire power system is controlled by the bureaucracy. We want to bring this power system to private sector,” he concluded.